RCMP investigate reports of shots fired in North Preston

The RCMP were in North Preston, N.S., early this morning investigating reports of shots being fired in the area, but so far there are no reported injuries and police have not said if there are any suspects.

Officers were called out at 12:55 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

They searched the community and told residents to stay in their homes. They also told the public to avoid the area.

But at 5:20 a.m. the RCMP sent out a news release saying that people in North Preston could once again leave their homes and the people could come into and out of the community freely.

No other details have been released.

The police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES