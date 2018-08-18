Man charged in connection with gunshots fired at North Preston home

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a slew of offences in connection with gunshots fired at a North Preston, N.S., home earlier this month.

It happened the afternoon of Aug. 5 on Downey Road. A man in a silver car was seen firing multiple shots at a house and then leaving the area.

Nova Scotia RCMP said at the time that no one was injured and no houses were damaged.

Police searched the neighbourhood but weren't able to locate the suspect. He was eventually arrested on Aug. 15 and appeared in court on Aug. 16 on seven charges.

The man is accused of:

Discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm.

Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless.

Careless use of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon or a prohibited device.

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The man was released on conditions, and is expected back in court on Sept. 20.