3 men charged with attempted murder in connection to Shelburne stabbing

Two victims of an alleged stabbing in Shelburne, N.S., have also been charged with attempted murder.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to an apartment on Clements Street on Thursday around 3 p.m. to investigate a stabbing that involved three men.

Police arrested a 24-year-old, a 31-year-old and a 46-year-old, all from Shelburne County. Each has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Two of the men were badly injured.

There were no other victims and the men knew one another, police said.

The three men are in police custody and are expected to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 31.