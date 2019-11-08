SIRT investigating N.S. RCMP officer accused of sexual assault

An RCMP officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a community north of Enfield, N.S.

In a news release, RCMP say they were made aware of the sexual assault allegations on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

No other details have been made public.

The investigation has been handed over to Nova Scotia's police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Since the matter is being investigated by SIRT, RCMP aren't commenting on the case.

SIRT declined comment.

