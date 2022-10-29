Officer 'intentionally struck' by car in North River, RCMP say

Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for tips after they say a police officer was "intentionally struck" in a hit-and-run incident on Highway 311 in North River, N.S., early Sunday.

According to a news release, the uniformed officer had just finished work and was on his way home when he stopped his vehicle around 3:20 a.m. after spotting a "suspicious school bus" parked on the highway.

Police say the lone occupant of the bus told the officer the bus wasn't his. The man refused to identify himself, police say, and then ran off.

The officer ran after the man and was hit by a car during the chase.

The officer took shelter behind the bus. He saw the person who had run away get into the car that just struck him, the release states.

At that point, police say the vehicle attempted to hit the officer again.

RCMP described the vehicle involved as a "dark-coloured sedan with unknown occupant(s)."

Police say the man who ran away appeared to be in his early 20s with long blond hair that was shaved on the sides. They said he was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident can share information directly with Colchester District RCMP at 902-896-5000. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

