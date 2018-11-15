RCMP investigate after girls extorted through social media accounts

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the extortion of several girls on social media and asking people to come forward with information because they believe others across the province may have been targeted.

This week, Kings District RCMP received a report that multiple youths had their social media accounts compromised. Someone gained access and demanded provocative photos, videos or other people's passwords in exchange for the return of control of the account.

"This person is trying to get material to embarrass the account holders or get more account holders and login information so he can get access to more pictures and videos," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

"If the victim didn't comply, the scammer threatened to send out explicit content from their own social media account. So to absolutely embarrass them."

CBC has learned the social media platform involved in these incidents was Snapchat.

Police are now asking parents and guardians to talk to their children about the risks of sharing content online and having explicit content on devices that are connected to the internet.

Clarke said the nature of the scam means that it's difficult to know when it started or how far it's spread.

"Our investigators are professionals, obviously, and they appreciate this is incredibly embarrassing, but you need to contact us if you've been victimized by this," Clarke said. "We need the information to help us identify who is behind this and put a stop to it."

Police say the victims have been under the age of 18.