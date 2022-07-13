Disappearance of Cumberland County man now considered suspicious, say RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia say the disappearance of a Cumberland County man in February is now considered suspicious, and they are appealing to the public for help.

Jessie Morrissey, 26, was last seen Feb. 13 around 9:30 p.m. AT in Leamington near snowmobile trail 104. He was reported missing the next day and has not been seen or heard from since.

RCMP previously said they did not consider Morrissey's disappearance suspicious.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said they believe the public may have information that could help in the investigation.

Sgt. Craig Learning, commander for the Cumberland County District RCMP, said police have collected valuable information and evidence to date, but there are still many gaps.

"We're convinced there are people who have information critical to closing those gaps and advancing the investigation," Learning said in the news release.

Suspicious disappearance

The missing man's mother, Jodi Morrissey, told CBC News in March that she believed the disappearance was suspicious.

RCMP have conducted days of ground and air searches using search and rescue teams, and police dog services.

More than 40 people have been interviewed to date with help from the RCMP's major crime unit, according to the release. Search warrants have also been executed to collect evidence.

Morrissey is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Surveillance footage released by police in February show someone matching Morrissey's description walking in the Springhill area on Feb. 13 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

RCMP released a photo of someone walking around the Springhill area between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

The photo, taken from behind, shows someone wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans and black boots. The clothing matches the description of what Morrissey was last seen wearing.

RCMP say anyone with information on Morrissey's whereabouts can call the investigative team at 902-667-3859. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and online.

