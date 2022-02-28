RCMP seek help in finding missing Cumberland County man

Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding a Cumberland County man last seen Feb. 13.

Jessie Morrissey, 26, is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in Leamington, N.S., and RCMP say his disappearance is not believed to be suspicious.

Police have released a photo from a surveillance camera of someone matching Morrissey's description walking in the Springhill area on Feb. 13 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

The photo, taken from behind, shows someone wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans and black boots. The clothing matches the description of what Morrissey was last seen wearing.

Police are asking anyone who saw this person, or anyone in Springhill with video surveillance on their property, to come forward.

RCMP released this photo of someone walking around the Springhill area between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 13. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

"Sometimes something super small or insignificant that you don't think is worthwhile to call in ... sometimes those little bits of information can be helpful to an investigation," said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

RCMP say anyone with information on Morrissey's whereabouts should call Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3850. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and online.

MORE TOP STORIES