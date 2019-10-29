RCMP seek driver behind suspected hit-and-run that killed man in Judique

RCMP are continuing their investigation into the discovery of a 45-year-old man's body on the side of a roadway in Inverness County, N.S.

Corp. Chris Marshall said Mounties are treating the weekend death on Highway 19 in Judique as a hit-and-run.

"The investigation is very much active," said Marshall. "Whatever indication or whatever cause of death is determined by the medical examiner's office, that will continue to guide the investigation."

RCMP said the man's body was sent to Halifax for an autopsy, but it is unclear when the provincial medical examiner's report will be completed.

No one has come forward to report hitting the man, but Marshall said investigators are working to identify the vehicle involved in the collision and its driver.

Police found body and vehicle debris

Marshall would not say whether or not charges are pending, or whether RCMP have narrowed in on a suspect vehicle.

"They're continuing to work toward not just identifying a vehicle, but being able to recreate exactly what occurred," he said.

RCMP were first called to Highway 19 around 8 a.m. Saturday, where they found a body and debris from a vehicle nearby.

Marshall said investigators closed the highway for several hours to comb for clues and are now asking for public tips to help them in their case.

"If anybody knows anything, heard anything, even if it's just conjecture or rumour, or they believe it to be conjecture or rumour, sometimes a small detail will help push an investigation forward more than you would think," Marshall said.

"If anybody has heard anything, saw anything — even something that they don't know is necessarily connected, but seemed out of place at the time — please call the Inverness RCMP or Crime Stoppers to give us your information."

Marshall said the man's family has been notified of his death, but RCMP are not releasing his name at this time.

