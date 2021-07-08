RCMP searching home in Millbrook after suspicious death of man, 42

RCMP officers and forensic specialists are searching a home on Millbrook First Nation in central Nova Scotia, after the death of a man Monday afternoon.

The police say the 42-year-old Millbrook man's death was sudden and has been deemed suspicious. Officers were first called around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, officers were still going over the home on Glooscap Drive gathering evidence about the circumstances of the death. The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with Millbrook RCMP.

Cpl. Chris Marshall of the Nova Scotia RCMP said it might take some time to complete the investigation at the scene, and he expected investigators would likely be working there for the rest of Tuesday in order to properly search.

"A lot of it is related to searching the scene itself for any evidence related to how the death would have occurred," Marshall said, adding that the forensic unit will capture all the evidence found.

"So these are processes that take time, they're done very methodically and very slowly."

Marshall was not able to say whether the home being searched was where the man lived, or whether it belonged to someone else. The man's family has been notified.

The RCMP have appealed to the public for tips that could help in the investigation, and invited anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 902-896-5060. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

