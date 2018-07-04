Skip to Main Content
RCMP search for woman 'forcibly dragged' into a car in Cole Harbour
The RCMP is investigating a complaint that a man forcibly dragged a woman into a car in Cole Harbour, N.S., Tuesday night and drove off with her.

Police said in a statement that they've been unable to find the man, woman or the car.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Flying Cloud Drive, police said. The car was last seen heading toward Gregory Drive.

Police described the suspect as a black man, who's 20 to 30 years old, around 5'9, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

The woman is described as white, 18 to 20 years old, with blond hair. She was wearing a white tank top, police said. 

The four-door car, which could be a Dodge Charger or Dodge Dart, is dark in colour with brake lights that light up the whole back of the car, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

