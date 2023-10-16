RCMP searching for man believed to be armed with shotgun in Nova Scotia

Police in Nova Scotia say they are searching for a man believed to be armed following a shooting at a motel in Brookfield.

An emergency alert issued late Sunday evening said 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson is wanted in connection with a shooting at a motel on Highway 2, where a woman known to Jackson was injured.

The alert said Jackson is believed to be armed with a shotgun and asks people not to pick up hitchhikers.

In an update early Monday on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, RCMP said investigators believe Jackson may be driving a dark 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck possibly with the Nova Scotia licence plate GYD 193.

"The vehicle is described as a crew cab model with a cracked windshield, a grey metal tool box in the bed of the truck and an airbag and cover missing from the steering wheel," the post said.

Jackson is described as a white man, five feet 10 inches, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

