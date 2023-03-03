Content
Nova Scotia·New

RCMP search for man armed with a knife in Cole Harbour

In an emergency alert Thursday night, police asked local residents to shelter in place.

CBC News ·

Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for a man armed with a knife in Cole Harbour and have asked locals to shelter in place.

In a Tweet posted Thursday at 8:31 p.m., police said they're around Greenborough Crescent with the police dog service.

Cindy Bayers, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said police were called to a home in that area to look for a man "who is believed to have harmed himself with a knife and then fled a residence."

According to police, the suspect is a man "described as white, bald head, dark brown beard."

The man may not be wearing a shirt, police noted.

An emergency alert was sent out at 8:45 p.m. with the same information. RCMP said further updates would be posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Police said any suspicious activity should be reported to 911.

An emergency alert text.
(CBC)
