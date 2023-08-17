RCMP say New Brunswick man dead after highway crash east of Halifax

Halifax-area RCMP say a 76-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck east of the city.

The crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Desert Station Road and Highway 207 in Grand Desert, N.S.

Police say the truck was travelling east on Highway 207 when it skidded off the road and into a ditch.

The Mounties say the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police have not released the victim's name.

