RCMP say case of missing Cape Breton woman now homicide investigation

Nova Scotia RCMP say the disappearance of a Cape Breton woman last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say 48-year-old Natacha Leroy's body was found on Friday, two days after she was reported missing from a home in Big Bras d'Or.

However, it took another five days for the medical examiner's office to confirm her identity.

"We were working with the medical examiner to confirm the identity of the victim. That's why it took a little bit longer to confirm what was going on with this investigation," RCMP spokesperson Const. Dominic Laflamme said Thursday.

"The investigation is still ongoing. The police [are] looking for a suspect and I can say that they do have a suspect."

However, police do not have anyone in custody.

"At this point ... I have no indication for concern for public safety," Laflamme said.

The Northeast Nova RCMP major crime unit is working with the victim's family and supports are being offered.

The investigation is supported by RCMP forensic identification officers, Cape Breton Regional Police and Victoria County RCMP.

RCMP are still asking the public with any information to call major crime at 902-896-5060 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES