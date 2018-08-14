Seatbelt safety message still lost on many motorists, say RCMP

While Nova Scotia RCMP said distracted driving, speeding and alcohol are all factors in fatal motor vehicle crashes, they're seeing more and more drivers and passengers not wearing, and even refusing to wear, seatbelts.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said drivers he's pulled over sometimes complain seatbelts are uncomfortable. He said others will drape the seatbelt over their shoulder without buckling up.

Some drivers, he said, are more defiant about it.

"Some people will tell you they don't agree with wearing seatbelts, that it's their own personal choice," Hutchinson said.

"That's when we have a conversation with them about our own personal experience when we go to collisions. We see the aftermath of people not wearing their seatbelts and that is something that, as a police officer, it's hard to get that out of your memory."

181 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt

During July, Halifax District RCMP and Southeast Traffic Services ticketed 181 drivers or passengers for not wearing a seatbelt.

During the same time:

370 drivers were ticketed for speeding.

69 drivers were ticketed for using a mobile phone while driving.

73 drivers were ticketed for aggressive driving.

43 drivers were ticketed for driving without a valid licence.

According to provincial data, there have been 37 fatal collisions in Nova Scotia this year — leading to 40 deaths.

In 2017, there were 45 fatal collisions resulting in 47 deaths. In 2016, there were 46 fatal collisions resulting in 48 deaths.

Bruce Hetherington, a road safety advocate, said the numbers are troubling. His son, James, was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 103 in 2008.

Hetherington said he sees distracted drivers on the road all the time.

"When you're in your car, you've got your family, you've got your life in your hands and other people's families in your hands. So what you should be doing is just driving," he said.

