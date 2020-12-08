One person dead after Highway 105 crash on Kellys Mountain

Nova Scotia RCMP are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 105 in Cape Breton that has left one person dead.

The incident involved a transport truck and a car around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The driver of the car was killed.

RCMP advise that both lanes on Kellys Mountain, a roughly 20-minute drive northeast of Baddeck, are now closed.

They say motorists should expect significant delays while travelling in the area, near Exit 12 to Englishtown and Ingonish.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, an RCMP spokesperson, said "it's looking like it's going to be a long time" before travel can resume through the area.

Joyce said the crash remains under investigation.

