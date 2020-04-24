RCMP respond to possible shots fired in Hammonds Plains
Nova Scotia RCMP are advising residents to stay inside after receiving an unconfirmed report of shots fired in the Haliburton Heights area of Hammonds Plains.
Police are on scene and asking residents to stay inside
Nova Scotia RCMP are advising people to stay inside after receiving an unconfirmed report of shots fired in the Haliburton Hills area of Hammonds Plains, N.S.
RCMPNS are responding to report of shots fired (unconfirmed) in the Haliburton Heights area of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HammondsPlains?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HammondsPlains</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tantallon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tantallon</a> RCMP on scene asking residents to stay inside.—@RCMPNS
MORE TO COME.