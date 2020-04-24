Skip to Main Content
RCMP respond to possible shots fired in Hammonds Plains
Nova Scotia·Breaking

RCMP respond to possible shots fired in Hammonds Plains

Nova Scotia RCMP are advising residents to stay inside after receiving an unconfirmed report of shots fired in the Haliburton Heights area of Hammonds Plains.

Police are on scene and asking residents to stay inside

CBC News ·

Nova Scotia RCMP are advising people to stay inside after receiving an unconfirmed report of shots fired in the Haliburton Hills area of Hammonds Plains, N.S.

MORE TO COME.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News