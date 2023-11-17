RCMP locate stranded motorists near Parrsboro

RCMP located two people last Saturday who became stranded for more than 36 hours in woods near Parrsboro, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a stranded vehicle near Harrison Settlement Road around 2:30 p.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Officers learned two occupants of a vehicle had become struck on a remote trail since the previous Thursday night.

"We received a call actually from the motorists themselves," said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay a public information officer with Nova Scotia RCMP. "They actually had a little bit of battery power left on their cellphones."

Tremblay said the people were located by air services and a four-by-four around two hours after calling police. He said the vehicle had three mangled tires and was stuck on the rough trail.

"They weren't injured, but … after spending a couple of days out you might suffer from dehydration and the nights are getting pretty cold," he said.

RCMP remind motorists going into the woods to:

Inform others of their intended route.

Carry a charged cell phone and/or phone charger.

Assemble an emergency kit.

Be prepared for weather conditions.

Not exceed the limitations of their vehicle or driving skills.

"If you think you are encountering an emergency, don't hesitate. Call 911 right away," Tremblay said.

