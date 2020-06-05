Off-duty RCMP officer pulls man from burning vehicle in Richmond County

A 29-year-old Arichat, N.S., man is in hospital after being rescued from a burning vehicle by an off-duty RCMP officer early Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, the officer was on Highway 320 in Arichat at 12:35 a.m. Sunday when he saw a pickup truck involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The pickup became engulfed in flames.

The officer managed to open the door of the vehicle and pull the man out.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The officer received minor burns and was treated on the scene and released.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

