RCMP release video of Berwick break-in
New

RCMP release video of Berwick break-in

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Kings County are appealing to the public for help solving a break-in earlier this month.

Convenience store on Main Street was broken into around 3 a.m. on Feb. 11

CBC News
Police say two male suspects took lottery tickets and cash before fleeing the scene. 0:23

It happened at a convenience store on Main Street in Berwick shortly after 3 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Police say two men broke into the store by smashing the front door.

The robbery was captured on security video, which police have now released.

It shows two men, whose faces are concealed, rifling through a desk. 

RCMP say they took lottery tickets and cash before fleeing the scene.

