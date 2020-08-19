RCMP release new info on Cape Breton man believed to be with missing teen

RCMP have released new information identifying a man police believe is involved in the case of a missing teenager in Cape Breton.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said RCMP are continuing to ask the public for help finding 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin, who was last seen on Thursday in Eskasoni.

Croteau said Martin is believed to be with a male who is known to her and they are believed to be in Cape Breton.

"We just want to check on her safety," Croteau said. "Her family and the police are concerned for her safety at this time."

Martin is described as Indigenous, 5-1 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing glasses.

RCMP say 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin was last seen in Eskasoni, N.S., on Thursday and they are continuing to ask for the public's help in finding her. (RCMP)

Martin is believed to be travelling with Darcy Dwayne Doyle, 47, of Mira Gut, according to RCMP. He is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds, with long, black hair, full beard and moustache and brown eyes.

The pair were seen on surveillance video at a gas station on Highway 22 in Catalone and RCMP say they may be travelling on red or green all-terrain vehicles.

According to court records, Doyle is due in provincial court next month on an assault charge and has a number of convictions up to 2006 on assault, theft and weapons charges.

He was also banned at one point from We'koqma'q First Nation, where Martin's family is from.

RCMP say Martin is believed to be travelling on all-terrain vehicles in rural Cape Breton with 47-year-old Darcy Dwayne Doyle of Mira Gut. (RCMP)

The We'koqma'q band council is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would help find Martin, said Coun. Steven Googoo.

"Everybody wants Molly home," he said.

Googoo said Doyle was at one time Martin's stepfather and the family feels Martin was manipulated into leaving with him.

Volunteers from various Mi'kmaw communities have organized their own search with 40 people and at least 25 all-terrain vehicles. That search is independent of police, but any tips that come in are being forwarded to them, Googoo said.

No Amber Alert

Googoo said the community has asked RCMP to put up checkpoints at the Canso Causeway and asked for an Amber Alert to be issued to help find Martin.

However, Croteau said this case doesn't meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

"The person has to be abducted and because of her age and her willingness to co-operate, she was not abducted on that day," Croteau said.

If RCMP get more information, that could change the investigation, she said.

The lack of an Amber Alert is "a hard pill to swallow," Googoo said.

"P.E.I. issued an Amber Alert two days ago on a false Amber Alert ... yet we have a 14-year-old girl here with a 47-year-old man and we still don't meet the criteria," he said.

Search effort includes helicopter, canine team

Croteau said RCMP are working with the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry to get a helicopter to help, along with the RCMP canine team.

"We have multiple RCMP detachments and Cape Breton Regional Police that are working together on this investigation," she said.

Police are asking the public or Martin to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

