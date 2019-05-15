Skip to Main Content
Water hazard? RCMP recover golf cart off Canso pier
Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
A golf cart has been recovered from the waters off the government wharf in Canso. (RCMP)

The Mounties have gone to great lengths, and depths, to recover a golf cart from the waters near Canso.

The RCMP had to call in members of their dive team to recover a golf cart from waters off the end of the government wharf.

The cart disappeared from the site of the Stan Rogers Folk Festival last month during a break and enter.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said a tip led them to the wharf where divers were able to locate the missing vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

A diver helps in the recovery of a golf cart in Canso. (RCMP)

