Water hazard? RCMP recover golf cart off Canso pier
The Mounties went to great lengths, and depths, to recover a golf cart from the waters near Canso.
The RCMP had to call in members of their dive team to recover a golf cart from waters off the end of the government wharf.
The cart disappeared from the site of the Stan Rogers Folk Festival last month during a break and enter.
RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said a tip led them to the wharf where divers were able to locate the missing vehicle.
The investigation is continuing.
