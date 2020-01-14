RCMP release image of mystery man whose body washed up on N.S. beach

The New York Academy of Art provided a reconstruction of the face of a man whose body washed up on Sandy Cove Beach, N.S. (Charity Sampson Photography)

RCMP investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify a dead man with the help of an image based on the reconstruction of a skull found on Sandy Cove Beach, N.S., last September.

The man's body is believed to have washed ashore and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service determined he was likely between the age of 30 and 60. It's not known if he lived in Nova Scotia.

Technicians from the National Research Council conducted a scan of the man's skull, according to an RCMP news release. They were able to print a 3D version of the skull with a type of nylon, which was then shared with the New York Academy of Art.

Sculptors in a forensic reconstruction workshop spent last week working to put faces on 3D-printed copies of skulls from the remains of 15 unidentified men found in Canada. The academy started working with law enforcement agencies in 2015 and the workshops have led to the identification of four people.

Finished forensic reconstructions are shown at the New York Academy of Art. Since 2015, four visual identifications have been made through workshop reconstructions. (New York Academy of Art)

This is the first time the RCMP's National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains has worked with artists in the program.

They're hoping that facial reconstruction will succeed when fingerprinting or DNA testing does not identify a person.

Anyone with information on the unknown man is asked to contact the Digby RCMP detachment, Crime Stoppers or the medical examiner's office.

Last week police released photos of the man's jeans and boot.

Earlier this month, police released this photo of the pants of the man who was found in Digby County. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

