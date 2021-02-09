N.S. government purchases site of former Halifax RCMP headquarters for $25M

The Nova Scotia government is buying a large piece of property in Halifax to preserve it for future public use.

An order in council on Friday announced plans to spend $25.1 million on the site of a former RCMP headquarters and forensics lab at the corner of Oxford Street and Bayers Road. The buildings on the site were demolished last year.

Combined, the two sites account for 1.9 hectares of land.

"Vacant land on the Halifax peninsula is in short supply and these properties represent a rare opportunity for the province," Transportation Department spokesperson Peter McLaughlin said in an email.

"The land will be reserved for public use. We will be making a decision about the future use of those lands over the next number of months."

McLaughlin declined to elaborate on what constitutes a public use, saying that the agreement has not been finalized.

"Government is currently engaged in its due diligence process."

