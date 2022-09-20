RCMP try to piece together homicide victim's last days before body found in East Preston

Halifax RCMP are reaching out to the public for help in a homicide investigation in East Preston, N.S.

The Mounties say they responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. AT on Aug. 30 of a "suspicious" van parked behind a strip mall in the community east of Halifax.

When they arrived at the scene, RCMP officers found the body of a man inside the vehicle.

The victim was identified as Angus Studley, 47, of Middle Sackville, N.S.

RCMP are now asking for information about Studley's whereabouts in the days leading up to Aug. 30 and for any dashcam footage in the 1900 block of Highway 7 during the last days of August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP Major Crime Unit or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

