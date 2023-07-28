RCMP to provide update on search for youth who went missing during N.S. floods

RCMP superintendent Sean Auld and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston will provide an update on the search for a missing youth following historic flooding.

The RCMP will provide an update today on the search for the only person still missing after devastating floods in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia RCMP Supt. Sean Auld and Premier Tim Houston will be on hand for the update at the RCMP detachment in Windsor, and CBC Nova Scotia will carry it live beginning at 11 a.m. AT.

Four people, including a man, two children and a youth went missing on July 22 after their vehicles became submerged in floods in the Brooklyn area of West Hants Regional Municipality.

Last week, search teams recovered the bodies of the man and two children, who have been identified as Nicholas Holland, 52, and Natalie Harnish and Colton Sisco, both 6.

Six-year-old Colton Sisco, left, six-year-old Natalie Harnish, centre, and Nick Holland, 52, died during the floods that devastated parts of Nova Scotia on July 21 and 22, 2023. (Arbor Memorial/Ronald A. Walker Funeral Homes)

The identity of the missing youth has not been revealed by the police.

Earlier this week, the search for the youth was suspended due to dangerously deep pockets of water in the search zone.

The RCMP said initial efforts to locate the youth in a primary search area in Brooklyn finished on July 27 and since then have been focused on a secondary area "immediately adjacent" to the Brooklyn search area.

