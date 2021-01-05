N.S. driver 'very lucky' after car struck by flying ice chunk on highway

Police in N.S. say a driver suffered minor injuries after a chunk of ice came crashing through their car's front windshield while driving on the Bedford bypass.

The RCMP say the scary situation happened at around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, with the car heavily damaged by the ice.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said they believe the ice came from the roof of a driving transport truck, but she couldn't say with certainty.

"We don't have much information to even try to locate this vehicle but we just wanted people to be aware to make sure they clean off their vehicles," she said, adding the driver was lucky to escape with only minor injuries.

The ice smashed through the front windshield, causing significant damage. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

The RCMP in N.S. posted the photos of the car's damage to their Twitter account, saying it serves as a "reminder" to everyone to clean off their vehicles during the winter months.

