Driver tries to elude police by going the wrong way on Highway 102

A New Brunswick man is in custody after he repeatedly tried to elude police in Nova Scotia by speeding down Highway 102 in the wrong direction with his lights off early Sunday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the driver narrowly missed other vehicles and "endangered so many people."

It all started just before 1 a.m. when Colchester District RCMP caught a Honda Civic driving dangerously in Millbrook, near Truro.

When police tried to pull the driver over, he sped off toward the highway.

Going 200 km/hr

He drove from Exit 13A to 13 in the wrong direction.

"Driving northbound on the southbound lane, you're going down over a brow of a hill where traffic comes up with three lanes at that location, so very, very dangerous," Hutchinson said.

"We're very fortunate that other motorists were able to get out of the way and avoid being struck by this man."

The driver then turned around and went southbound in the right direction, sometimes reaching speeds of 200 km/hr, Hutchinson said.

In order to catch the driver, police in the Stewiacke area put a spike belt on the highway. But even after the Honda Civic drove over it and ended up with a flat tire, the driver kept going, driving on the rim.

Resisted arrest

Eventually, police were able to box the driver in, Hutchinson said.

"However during that time when they were attempting to arrest him, he resisted arrest and was aggressive toward members," he said.

The man was eventually arrested.

The 41-year-old man is expected to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday to answer to three charges — dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and resisting arrest.

"[I] just need to applaud our members for the action they took to prevent any serious injuries or anyone losing a life early this morning," Hutchinson said on Sunday/