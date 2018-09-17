Police divers search Digby County lake for missing man

Police divers are searching a lake in Nova Scotia's Digby County in an effort to find a man who fell out of a canoe.

Meteghan RCMP officers responded to a distress call on Saturday morning at Barrio Lake, where two men had fallen out of a canoe. A police news release said searchers and volunteer firefighters used a boat to rescue one of the men, but they could not find the other.

The RCMP's underwater recovery team was called in to help with the search on Sunday but could not find the missing man. They were in the area again Monday trying to find him.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said there were life-jackets in the canoe, but she could not say if the two men were wearing any.

