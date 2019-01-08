Antigonish RCMP officer escapes serious injury in screwdriver attack, police say

An Antigonish RCMP officer escaped serious injury Sunday night after a 15-year-old boy attacked him with a screwdriver during a call to a Paq'tnkek First Nation residence, police say.

RCMP said the officer was responding to a complaint involving the teen at about 9:40 p.m. when the boy returned to the home. Police say two other officers were canvassing the area looking for the youth when the incident occurred.

After arresting the teen, the officer attempted to block him from going further into the home and the boy grabbed a screwdriver and attempted to stab the officer, RCMP said in a news release.

"Both fell to the ground and a scuffle ensued, in which the youth stabbed at the police officer several times and reached for his pistol. The youth eventually dropped the screwdriver and was subdued by the police officer," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said.

"The police officer's body armour and winter clothing protected him and he sustained minor injuries resulting from the scuffle."

The teen was taken to Antigonish RCMP headquarters where he was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and resisting arrest.

He appeared in Antigonish provincial court Monday and returns today for another court appearance.