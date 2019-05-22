Public to weigh in on future of former Halifax RCMP site at farmers market

The public will get another chance to have their say on the redevelopment of the former RCMP site at Bayers Road and Oxford Street in Halifax.

Canada Lands Company presented three concept proposals at a workshop on May 14. The plans will also be made available at a community "pop up" at the Halifax Forum Farmers' Market on Saturday.

"Some people prefer a more casual, less-structured opportunity for feedback," said Chris Millier, the director of real estate for the Crown corporation responsible for managing federally owned property.

A mix of commercial and residential space is envisioned for the 1.8-hectare site, which is roughly the size of 11 NHL rinks. There could be townhouses along Oxford Street, retail stores along Bayers Road and a number of apartment buildings between 10 and 25 storeys.

One concept includes a central plaza, another has multiple courtyards and the third option focuses on urban green spaces.

'A hybrid proposal'

"We're on track to have a preferred development concept by July," said Millier. "It will be a hybrid proposal that takes the best of all three and knits them together."

A forensic lab building on the property has already been torn down and RCMP moved their operations to new offices in Burnside.

Demolition of the four-storey office building will likely get underway in the fall after the Canada Border Services Agency, which has been temporarily using the space, moves out.

