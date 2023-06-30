Former N.S. teacher charged with sexual offences

James William Conrad, a former teacher at Oxford Regional Education Centre in Oxford, N.S., has been charged with historical sexual offences.

Conrad, 39, was arrested by Cumberland County District RCMP on Thursday in Amherst.

In October 2022, RCMP were notified by a municipal police agency in Ontario about a historical sexual assault that occurred in Oxford between 2011 and 2014.

The survivor, who was a youth at the time, came forward and provided details about having been sexually assaulted by one of her former teachers while she attended the school, which has grades primary to 12.

When the allegation was made, RCMP investigated to make sure Conrad was no longer "employed in the education system."

"That was done to make sure that there weren't any other potential students that would have been at risk," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

Conrad has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.

In court in September

He was released on conditions and will appear in provincial court in Amherst on Sept. 25.

RCMP are encouraging anyone who is a survivor to come forward by contacting local police or the RCMP.

Marshall said survivors can come forward to discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process.

MORE TOP STORIES