Mountie stabbed in confrontation with man threatening to harm himself

A Halifax RCMP officer is recovering from a stab wound after an incident Wednesday morning in Lower Sackville, N.S.

The Mounties were called to the Cobequid Community Health Centre around 10 a.m. for the report of a man who threatened to harm himself and others, according to police.

The man left the building but officers caught up to him a short time later in a vehicle in a nearby parking lot, according to police.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said that as police approached the car, the man got out of the vehicle and stabbed an officer in the upper leg. A second officer used a Taser to subdue the man, who was then arrested and taken to hospital.

Croteau said charges are pending.

The wounded officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.