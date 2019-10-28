Off-duty Halifax RCMP member charged with assault

Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog is investigating an alleged assault by a member of the Halifax RCMP.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to an incident at a home in Beaver Bank on Sunday at around 5:40 p.m.

The release said police learned during a preliminary investigation that the off-duty member had allegedly assaulted a woman known to him.

In accordance with the Police Act, the RCMP referred the incident to the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

"Further allegations resulting from the incident are being investigated by the Halifax District RCMP," said the statement.

In a release, SIRT identified the off-duty officer as 51-year-old Const. Darren Michael Simpson.

SIRT said Simpson will appear in Dartmouth provincial court later today.

Other officers arrested

The arrest is the latest involving Halifax-area police officers, including three members of the Halifax Regional Police.

Const. Jennifer Mcphee, 42, is facing over 30 charges in relation to weapons offences and thefts from multiple Halifax-area grocery stores. She has been suspended with pay, which is in line with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

Det. Const. Joseph Farrow, 51, was charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault. SIRT said Farrow knew the owner of the home, whom he is accused of sexually assaulting.

He was off-duty when he was arrested and has been suspended.

A third officer was arrested and released without charges after a domestic incident on Oct. 7 in Eastern Passage, N.S. The 35-year-old man was off duty. SIRT is also investigating that incident.