RCMP officer charged with uttering threats

An officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP has been charged with uttering threats after an incident last month when the officer was off duty.

The Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog, is handling the investigation and laid the charge.

SIRT said in a news release on Thursday that Const. Dennis Gould has been charged with the offence, and that it relates to a call police received on Jan. 24.

Late that evening, police got a call from someone who alleged their friend had been threatened with harm by Gould, according to the SIRT release.

The RCMP then referred the matter to the police watchdog.

Gould is expected to appear in provincial court in Antigonish on April 6.

MORE TOP STORIES