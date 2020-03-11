RCMP officer charged in Enfield crash from September

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged a member of the RCMP Enfield Detachment in relation to a car crash on Sept. 13, 2019.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said in a news release Wednesday it has charged Const. Kayla Jeffrey with operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear at Shubenacadie provincial court on April 20.

On Sept. 13, at around 3:30 p.m., SIRT said Jeffrey was responding to a call to assist another member. Jeffrey had been driving an unmarked vehicle with emergency equipment activated on Highway 2 in Enfield when the crash occurred.

A female driver who was in another vehicle by herself was hit by the police vehicle. SIRT said she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

