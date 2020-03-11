Skip to Main Content
RCMP officer charged in Enfield crash from September
Const. Kayla Jeffrey is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on April 20. Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged her in relation to a Sept. 13, 2019, car crash.

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged a member of the RCMP Enfield Detachment in relation to a car crash on Sept. 13, 2019.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said in a news release Wednesday it has charged Const. Kayla Jeffrey with operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear at Shubenacadie provincial court on April 20.

On Sept. 13, at around 3:30 p.m., SIRT said Jeffrey was responding to a call to assist another member. Jeffrey had been driving an unmarked vehicle with emergency equipment activated on Highway 2 in Enfield when the crash occurred.

A female driver who was in another vehicle by herself was hit by the police vehicle. SIRT said she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

