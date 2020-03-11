RCMP officer charged in Enfield crash from September
Const. Kayla Jeffrey scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on April 20
Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged a member of the RCMP Enfield Detachment in relation to a car crash on Sept. 13, 2019.
The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said in a news release Wednesday it has charged Const. Kayla Jeffrey with operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm.
She is scheduled to appear at Shubenacadie provincial court on April 20.
On Sept. 13, at around 3:30 p.m., SIRT said Jeffrey was responding to a call to assist another member. Jeffrey had been driving an unmarked vehicle with emergency equipment activated on Highway 2 in Enfield when the crash occurred.
A female driver who was in another vehicle by herself was hit by the police vehicle. SIRT said she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.