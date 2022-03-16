RCMP officer faces 2 assault charges

An RCMP officer has been charged with two counts of assault after an investigation by Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog.

Const. Aaron Brown is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on May 17.

SIRT did not release details of the incident that occurred Jan. 26, saying that doing so could compromise the officer's right to a fair trial as the matter is now before the courts.

As part of the SIRT investigation, the victim, eight police officers and five civilian witnesses provided statements. The notes of three police officers and a video were also reviewed.

The RCMP contacted SIRT to report the allegation on Feb. 2.

