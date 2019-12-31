RCMP look for young suspects after Cole Harbour man shot with pellet gun

Police are searching for four young males after a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from an alleged assault with what is believed to be a pellet gun.

In a release, Halifax District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said officers received a call of an assault with a weapon on Parkedge Crescent in Cole Harbour, N.S., just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

She said the victim, a 49-year-old man, heard voices in his backyard and saw four male youths.

She said the victim asked them to leave. While he was following them off his property, one youth turned, spoke to him and pulled out the gun.

Croteau said the youth fired shots in the air, before pointing the gun at the victim and firing more shots.

The youths then fled to a wooded trail near the man's home.

The suspects are described as white males, approximately 17 years old, with slim builds.

The teenager carrying the gun wore a bright blue hooded sweater with the hood over his head. Another youth was wearing a grey hooded sweater.

Croteau said anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

