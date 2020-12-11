RCMP say lighting at 4 N.S. railway crossings has been tampered with in past 3 days

RCMP are warning the public to exercise caution at railway crossings in Nova Scotia after four incidents where the lighting at crossings was tampered with in Antigonish County.

In a news release, RCMP said they responded to three incidents in different parts of the county on Wednesday, and one on Friday in Monastery.

In three of the cases, the lights at the crossings were tampered with to falsely indicate a train was coming.

In another case, the warning time of an approaching train was shortened by more than 50 per cent.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact RCMP at 902-863-6500, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or use the P3 Tips app.

