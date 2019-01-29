New
Several charged with cannabis-impaired driving in northeastern Nova Scotia
RCMP in northeastern Nova Scotia say they've charged several people with cannabis- impaired driving in recent days.
Police pulled over 6 people in Guysborough, Pictou and Antigonish counties since Jan. 19
Police have pulled over and arrested six people for impaired driving in Guysborough, Pictou and Antigonish counties since Jan. 19 — all during daytime hours.
One person was impaired by alcohol. RCMP say the other five were impaired by cannabis.
Five men and a woman face charges:
- A 61-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- A 60-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- A 38-year-old Antigonish County woman arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- A 54-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- A 26-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- A 49-year-old Port Hood man arrested for alcohol-impaired driving.