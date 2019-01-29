Skip to Main Content
Several charged with cannabis-impaired driving in northeastern Nova Scotia
Several charged with cannabis-impaired driving in northeastern Nova Scotia

RCMP in northeastern Nova Scotia say they've charged several people with cannabis- impaired driving in recent days.

Police pulled over 6 people in Guysborough, Pictou and Antigonish counties since Jan. 19

One person was impaired by alcohol. RCMP say the other five were impaired by cannabis. (Shutterstock)

Police have pulled over and arrested six people for impaired driving in Guysborough, Pictou and Antigonish counties since Jan. 19 — all during daytime hours.

One person was impaired by alcohol. RCMP say the other five were impaired by cannabis.

Five men and a woman face charges:

  • A 61-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
  • A 60-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
  • A 38-year-old Antigonish County woman arrested for drug-impaired driving.
  • A 54-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
  • A 26-year-old Pictou County man arrested for drug-impaired driving.
  • A 49-year-old Port Hood man arrested for alcohol-impaired driving.

