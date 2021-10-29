RCMP thank hundreds who helped search for boy in North Preston

RCMP say the investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding a 10-year-old North Preston, N.S., who was missing for close to 24 hours.

"It's still an ongoing investigation. We're just following up to determine what happened," said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

The boy was reported missing Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. AT. and was found Wednesday evening.

"This was a large coordinated effort of specialized resources – hundreds of highly trained people working together to find the boy safely. A debt of gratitude goes out to our members and everyone involved in the search and the investigation. There was an audible collective sigh of relief when the boy was located safe," RCMP Inspector Dave Knibbs said in a news release.

RCMP also thanked the community of North Preston for its support and the public for their tips and offers to help with the search.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, search and rescue teams were called in to help locate the child. Twelve search and rescue teams — consisting of upwards of 150 people — participated in the search, said Paul Service, the spokesperson for Halifax Search and Rescue.

Besides local crews, teams were called in from as far away as Pictou and Colchester counties, said Service.

He said searchers faced cool temperatures and rain. High winds limited the type of aircraft used in the search. It also meant drones couldn't be used.

Upwards of 150 search and rescue personnel worked to find the boy, who was located at 6:36 p.m. AT. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

"The wind conditions were a little above where they could operate," said Service.

The search effort also involved police, a canine team and military and provincial government helicopters.

An emergency alert about the missing boy was issued shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. In a news release, RCMP said Amber Alerts are only issued under certain circumstances when a child has been abducted.

The child was located safe at 6:36 p.m. AT Wednesday in North Preston, police said.

Croteau said the boy was assessed by paramedics and taken to the IWK and released.

MORE TOP STORIES