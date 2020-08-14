Skip to Main Content
RCMP need help identifying suspect after man sexually assaulted in Cole Harbour
Police say the victim was assaulted and sexually assaulted while walking on Caldwell Road on Aug. 12. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, about 6'3 and 300 lbs. He was wearing a black ball cap and a black non-surgical mask.

Police say a man was assaulted and sexually assaulted while walking on Caldwell Road on Aug. 12. (Robert Short/CBC)

Halifax District RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after a man reported being assaulted and sexually assaulted in Cole Harbour on Aug 12.

That night, around 9 p.m., a 20-year-old man was walking along Caldwell Road when an SUV pulled up.

RCMP say the man was then assaulted and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s who is about six-foot-three and weighs 300 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap and a black non-surgical mask.

The suspect was driving a small white SUV with dark leather seats. The vehicle also had a blue accessible parking permit in it, police say.

Information can be shared directly with Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be shared via Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

