RCMP need help identifying suspect after man sexually assaulted in Cole Harbour

Halifax District RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after a man reported being assaulted and sexually assaulted in Cole Harbour on Aug 12.

That night, around 9 p.m., a 20-year-old man was walking along Caldwell Road when an SUV pulled up.

RCMP say the man was then assaulted and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s who is about six-foot-three and weighs 300 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap and a black non-surgical mask.

The suspect was driving a small white SUV with dark leather seats. The vehicle also had a blue accessible parking permit in it, police say.

Information can be shared directly with Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be shared via Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

