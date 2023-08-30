RCMP investigate assault, theft from First Nation lobster harvester near Digby

RCMP in Digby, N.S., are looking for suspects in an alleged theft and assault of a lobster harvester from the Sipekne'katik First Nation earlier this month in St. Mary's Bay.

The Mounties say four people stole a crate full of lobster worth $400 from a boat at the Weymouth North wharf near Digby on Aug. 2.

When confronted by the owner, a Sipekne'katik woman, they dumped the lobster into the water and allegedly threw the empty crate at the owner hitting her on the arm.

The victim was uninjured.

The details released by the RCMP match those in an incident described by Sipekne'katik harvester Sheyanne Francis and captured in a video by Indigenous broadcaster APTN.

Francis told APTN she was disgusted by the incident.

Police have been unable to identify the suspects who sped away in a small motor boat and on Wednesday released their images.

RCMP in Digby, N.S., released this photo of suspects they say were involved in an assault that took place on a wharf in Weymouth North on Aug. 2. (Submitted by RCMP)

The incident comes as tensions rise over unauthorized lobster fishing in St Marys Bay this summer.

Sipekne'katik harvesters are permitted to catch lobster as part of a food, social and ceremonial fishery authorized by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall says police will investigate all reports received "of assaults, thefts, mischiefs, damage to property, all these kinds of things."

"If there's enough evidence to make arrests and lay charges, then we are going to do so. Violence especially will not be tolerated at any point and we have our members in the area who will be following up," Marshall told CBC News.

A spokesperson for Sipekne'katik did not respond to a request for comment.

