Helicopter involved in search for missing Nova Scotia woman

The search continues for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Kentville, N.S., more than a week ago.

Kings District RCMP has deployed a helicopter to help search and rescue teams, who have been looking for Janet Bandurak since she went missing on Sept. 8.

Bandurak is described as 4-11 with white hair.

She was last seen leaving a residence on Exhibition Street in Kentville, wearing grey pants and a blue jacket. She's believed to have been driving a truck that was later located on Highway 221, near the Woodville Fire Department.

Bandurak may have interacted with someone driving a red minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.

