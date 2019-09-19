Helicopter involved in search for missing Nova Scotia woman
Janet Bandurak was last seen in Kentville, N.S. on Sept. 8. She is described as 4-11 with white hair.
The search continues for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Kentville, N.S., more than a week ago.
Kings District RCMP has deployed a helicopter to help search and rescue teams, who have been looking for Janet Bandurak since she went missing on Sept. 8.
Bandurak is described as 4-11 with white hair.
She was last seen leaving a residence on Exhibition Street in Kentville, wearing grey pants and a blue jacket. She's believed to have been driving a truck that was later located on Highway 221, near the Woodville Fire Department.
Bandurak may have interacted with someone driving a red minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.
