RCMP asking for help finding missing Pictou County man

Pictou County RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding 77-year old Stephen Gibbon who was last seen in Kings Head, N.S., on Tuesday morning.

Gibbon left his home after telling his family he was going for a walk, police said.

He is described as five foot eight, weighing 150 pounds with white hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a red and black hat, blue jeans and knee-high rubber boots.

RCMP said local ground search and rescue teams, an RCMP police dog team and Pictou County District RCMP members are in the area searching for Gibbon throughout the night.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gibbon is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141.

