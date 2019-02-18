Skip to Main Content
RCMP ask for public's help to find missing Yarmouth Co. man
New

RCMP ask for public's help to find missing Yarmouth Co. man

Dieter (Frank) Winter, 64, of East Kemptville, N.S., hasn't been since Feb. 5 and was first reported missing by a neighbour on Feb. 11.

Dieter (Frank) Winter, 64, of East Kemptville hasn't been since Feb. 5

CBC News ·
Dieter (Frank) Winter was reported missing on Feb. 11. (RCMP)

A Yarmouth County, N.S., man who went out for a walk or hike nearly two weeks ago has not been spotted since.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Dieter (Frank) Winter, 64, of East Kemptville, hasn't been seen since Feb. 5 and was first reported missing by a neighbour on Feb. 11.

"He's fairly well known in the immediate area for going out and walking and hiking and things with his dog, [he's] a familiar face to people who live in that area," said Clarke.

She said a ground search and rescue team and an RCMP helicopter were used unsuccessfully to find Winter. Clarke said an RCMP diving team wasn't able to do a search due to icy conditions on a lake in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106 or contact Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us