RCMP ask for public's help to find missing Yarmouth Co. man

A Yarmouth County, N.S., man who went out for a walk or hike nearly two weeks ago has not been spotted since.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Dieter (Frank) Winter, 64, of East Kemptville, hasn't been seen since Feb. 5 and was first reported missing by a neighbour on Feb. 11.

"He's fairly well known in the immediate area for going out and walking and hiking and things with his dog, [he's] a familiar face to people who live in that area," said Clarke.

She said a ground search and rescue team and an RCMP helicopter were used unsuccessfully to find Winter. Clarke said an RCMP diving team wasn't able to do a search due to icy conditions on a lake in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106 or contact Crime Stoppers.

