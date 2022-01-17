N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault after incident in Ontario

A member of the Nova Scotia RCMP has been charged with sexual assault after an incident in Ontario last fall.

Halifax District RCMP said Monday the Greater Sudbury Police started investigating Const. Filip Kedzierski after receiving a complaint in early October.

Kedzierski was charged with one count of sexual assault the following month. A news release said the incident involved Kedzierski and a woman and occurred while he was off duty.

Kedzierski was posted to the Musquodoboit Harbour detachment, about 40 kilometres east of Halifax, at the time of the incident.

He has since been suspended with pay.

Kedzierski appeared in Ontario provincial court in Sudbury last Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear again at a later date.

Nova Scotia RCMP said an internal code of conduct investigation is also underway.

