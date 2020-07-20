RCMP officer charged with child pornography possession, distribution

A member of the Nova Scotia RCMP has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

The province's police watchdog announced Monday it had laid six charges against Const. Jeffrey Hirsch, who serves in the RCMP's southwest Nova Scotia division.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving Nova Scotia police, was contacted by RCMP on March 3 about an investigation related to the possession of child pornography.

The SIRT investigation began on March 11, according to a news release Monday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke confirmed that Hirsch has been suspended with pay for "a number of months."

Clarke couldn't say how long Hirsch was with the RCMP, but a 2008 article quoting Hirsch indicates he's been a member for at least 12 years. Clarke said she believes he's been in the southwest Nova Scotia division for "a couple of years."

SIRT director Felix Cacchione couldn't give many details about the investigation, but he confirmed in a brief interview that the illicit materials were found on personal devices and not those owned by the RCMP.

Hirsch is expected to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 12.

