RCMP pursuing man wanted on multiple warrants in Meat Cove, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have officers on the ground and in the air in northern Cape Breton pursuing a wanted man, Perry MacKinnon.

In an emergency alert issued Monday around 1:30 p.m., police said 34-year-old MacKinnon had fled with a firearm into a wooded area in Meat Cove.

The alert says MacKinnon is white, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 199 pounds and was last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue track pants.

People in the area are being advised to stay inside and await updates.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mark Skinner told CBC that officers were executing a warrant for MacKinnon's arrest when he fled. Skinner said RCMP have a "heavy presence" in the area, including a helicopter. He would not say when the pursuit started.

Skinner said charges against MacKinnon have not been laid and so police are not disclosing the accusations against him.

Meat Cove is a heavily wooded, remote coastal community north of the Cabot Trail.