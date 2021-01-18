Skip to Main Content
RCMP pursuing man wanted on multiple warrants in Meat Cove, N.S.

Perry MacKinnon was last seen fleeing into a wooded area with a firearm

RCMP say Perry MacKinnon, 34, fled with a firearm into a wooded area in Meat Cove, N.S., on Monday Jan. 18 2021. (RCMP)

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have officers on the ground and in the air in northern Cape Breton pursuing a wanted man, Perry MacKinnon.

In an emergency alert issued Monday around 1:30 p.m., police said 34-year-old MacKinnon had fled with a firearm into a wooded area in Meat Cove.

The alert says MacKinnon is white, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 199 pounds and was last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue track pants.

People in the area are being advised to stay inside and await updates.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mark Skinner told CBC that officers were executing a warrant for MacKinnon's arrest when he fled. Skinner said RCMP have a "heavy presence" in the area, including a helicopter. He would not say when the pursuit started.

Skinner said charges against MacKinnon have not been laid and so police are not disclosing the accusations against him.

Meat Cove is a heavily wooded, remote coastal community north of the Cabot Trail.

